Dunnellon man arrested for having sexual conversations with girls as young as 13

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for having sexual conversations with teenagers as young as 13.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Edward Horn, 37, in January for violating sex offender requirements.

During the interview, Horn told deputies he uses social media apps to meet people, including girls he knew were under 18 years old.

Horn told detectives the relationships between him and the girls were non-sexual, denying ever meeting them in person. He compared the relationships as one between a brother and sister.

TRENDING: Dixie County court moves Demiah Appling murder trial date

Deputies say Horn made comments about deleting his social media to avoid getting in trouble. Detectives asked Horn if he sent inappropriate pictures or messages to other people, which he denied.

Investigators say Horn followed up by asking how law enforcement determined what child porn is.

Deputies asked Horn what they would find if they searched his devices, and Horn said they would find “jailbait”.

Deputies received a search warrant for Horn’s social media accounts, and found multiple incriminating conversations between Horn and minors, aged from 13-17.

One 17-year-old received pictures of Horn’s genitalia after calling him “her bf”. Deputies say the 17-year-old sent 22 nude photos to Horn.

In another conversation, investigators say Horn told a 13-year-old he was 17.

Horn was booked into the Marion County Jail Tuesday for having sexual conversations with a minor online.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.