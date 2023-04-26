Dunnellon man arrested for having sexual conversations with girls as young as 13

Edward Horn (37) was arrested for having sexual conversations with minors online
Edward Horn (37) was arrested for having sexual conversations with minors online(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for having sexual conversations with teenagers as young as 13.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Edward Horn, 37, in January for violating sex offender requirements.

During the interview, Horn told deputies he uses social media apps to meet people, including girls he knew were under 18 years old.

Horn told detectives the relationships between him and the girls were non-sexual, denying ever meeting them in person. He compared the relationships as one between a brother and sister.

TRENDING: Dixie County court moves Demiah Appling murder trial date

Deputies say Horn made comments about deleting his social media to avoid getting in trouble. Detectives asked Horn if he sent inappropriate pictures or messages to other people, which he denied.

Investigators say Horn followed up by asking how law enforcement determined what child porn is.

Deputies asked Horn what they would find if they searched his devices, and Horn said they would find “jailbait”.

Deputies received a search warrant for Horn’s social media accounts, and found multiple incriminating conversations between Horn and minors, aged from 13-17.

One 17-year-old received pictures of Horn’s genitalia after calling him “her bf”. Deputies say the 17-year-old sent 22 nude photos to Horn.

In another conversation, investigators say Horn told a 13-year-old he was 17.

Horn was booked into the Marion County Jail Tuesday for having sexual conversations with a minor online.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

A Colorectal and General Surgeon from HCA Florida North Florida Hospital explained the...
Colon cancer on the rise in younger adults
Dixie County court moves Demiah Appling murder trial date
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Torrance Lee, 38
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing victim multiple times