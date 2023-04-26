Elementary School in Alachua celebrates their 30th anniversary

Current students and alumni will go to school to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Irby Elementary School in Alachua.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Current students and alumni will go to school to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Irby Elementary School in Alachua.

The celebration will include musical and poetry performances by students and alumni will share memories of their time at the school.

All students will also receive a cupcake in honor of the anniversary.

This event will take place at Irby Elementary School, and it starts at 9 a.m.

