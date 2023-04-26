Florida House passes GRU local bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House passed a local bill to move control of GRU from the Gainesville City Commission to a state-appointed board on Thursday.

The House voted 81 to 31 in favor of House Bill 1645 sponsored by Rep. Chuck Clemons. The bill was filed in response to GRU’s exceedingly high levels of debt incurred under the direction of the Gainesville City Commission.

The bill would create a five-member board to regulate the utility. The members would be appointed by the governor.

Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson offered five amendments to the bill, all of which failed a voice vote.

Hinson, who has opposed the effort to take the utility from the city, offered an amendment on the floor of the House to change how GRU board members are selected. Instead of being picked by the governor, Hison’s amendment would have all GRU customers vote on members.

The city commission has faced criticism from those outside of the city, who use the utility, but are unable to vote for commissioners. Clemons’ bill would require a member of the board to live outside the city if at least 40 percent of utility customers are outside the city.

Another amendment offered by Hinson would allow customers outside the city the option to leave GRU to find another provider.

Those opposing the so-called “takeover of GRU” have raised concerns about the proposed board selling off parts, or all of the utility. Clemons maintains his bill doesn’t allow the board to unilaterally sell the utility. However, Hinson has offered an amendment that would clarify the point stating, “The Authority may not sell, transfer, or gift the GRU without approval at referendum by the electors of the City.”

She also proposed an amendment limiting the board’s ability to issue bonds.

The final amendment would put the issue up to the voters. It would require a majority of people living in the GRU service area to vote in favor of the bill in a referendum for the legislation to take effect.

Some of the amendments proposed on Thursday are similar to the ones she proposed when the bill was in committee. All of her amendments failed in committee.

