Gainesville man arrested for stabbing victim multiple times

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Torrance Lee, 38
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are charging a man from Gainesville with attempted murder after they say he stabbed another man multiple times on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., a Circle K employee called 911 to report a man had been stabbed multiple times and was losing blood. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

He says he was at a home on Northeast 12th Street when an unknown man came up to him accusing the victim of stealing his lighter. He then put the victim in a chokehold and stabbed him in the neck and other areas.

Someone anonymously told officers Torrance Lee, 38, was the culprit. Officers confirmed he lives at a home near where the stabbing occurred. He was then selected out of a photo lineup by the victim.

He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

