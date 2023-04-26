Gainesville Police stop Mexican man paid to traffick 14 people to South Florida

Adan Hernandez (28) was being paid to traffick 14 people from Arizona to South Florida
By WCJB Staff
Apr. 26, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers stopped a man from Mexico who officers say was being paid to take 14 people from Arizona to South Florida.

Gainesville Highway Enforcement Team officers pulled over Adan Hernandez, 28, for speeding and swerving between lanes on Tuesday.

Once stopped, officers say multiple people appeared from the cargo area of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had a foul odor, with no hygiene items available.

TRENDING: ‘I want him to pay’: Victim’s grandmother reacts to delay in Dixie County murder trial

Hernandez didn’t have a U.S. driver’s license, giving police a Mexico I.D.

Taskforce officers say Hernandez stated he was only the driver.

After further investigation, officers discovered that Hernandez was being paid to take 14 people from Arizona to South Florida.

There were only five people on board at the time. The victims told police that they were being sold for $5,000.

Border Patrol and Homeland Security officials arrived to the scene soon after to continue the investigation.

Hernandez was arrested and put into the Alachua County Jail on human trafficking charges.

