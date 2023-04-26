Gator baseball team beats UNF, 6-2 to snap three-game skid

Freshman Yoel Tejada matches his season-high in innings as Gators hold off Ospreys
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) runs to first base during an NCAA regional championship...
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) runs to first base during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After getting swept for the first time this season, the No. 4 Florida baseball team returned to the comfort of Condron Ballpark on Tuesday and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over UNF. The Gators (32-10) improved to 21-3 against non-conference opponents.

Luke Heyman homered in the top of the second and picked up another RBI on a single in Florida’s three-run eighth inning that gave the Gators some separation. UF led only 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth. Wyatt Langford also came through with two hits and scored twice for the Gators, who got out-hit by the Ospreys, 11-8.

Yoel Tejada (2-0) started and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out four. Nick Ficarrotta allowed two runs in the fifth but worked out of the jam and fanned four batters in two and a third innings. And in the eighth, with UNF within a run, Ryan Slater got out of the inning and stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Florida returns to SEC action this weekend with a Friday-through-Sunday series against Missouri.

