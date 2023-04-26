‘I want him to pay’: Victim’s grandmother reacts to delay in Dixie County murder trial

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial date for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Dixie County is being moved after a court hearing on Wednesday morning. The victim’s grandmother is hoping the trial will be over soon.

The pretrial date for the murder trial of Waymore Gerhardt, 19, will be moved to June 14. He did not appear in court during the hearing. A grand jury indicted him on Feb. 20 on first-degree murder charges in the death of Demiah Appling of Old Town.

“I want to get this over with, I want some answers,” said Debra Appling, Demiah’s grandmother. “I’m in denial that I don’t need help but I know I do. I can’t go into a store without breaking down, I can’t go around in public, it’s really hard. I’ve never seen myself go through something like this, it’s hard.”

Defense attorneys for Gerhardt asked for the trial delay because they need more time to prepare witnesses. Appling says she is not being kept in the loop as the case proceeds.

“They don’t talk to me. I don’t have any idea on what’s going on with the other perpetrator because I can’t even get court dates on him,” explained Appling.

Demiah disappeared from her home in October 2022 and was reported missing. Law enforcement agencies worked with community groups to search for the teen.

In December, her body was found in the Sun Springs Community of Gilchrist County.

Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on Oct. 16. He then intentionally altered, destroyed, concealed, and removed the blood or DNA to impair the investigation according to the grand jury findings.

“I want him to pay for what he’s done. I want him to go to prison for life at least. I believe they took the death sentence off the table, it’s what I’ve been told. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know but at least put him away for life,” Appling said.

