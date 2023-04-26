Investigation into explosives in Chiefland home ends with suspect in custody

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than six hours, Chiefland detectives and Alachua County Sheriffs Bomb Squad continue to investigate a possible explosive device near 405 North East 2nd Street. A suspect is now in custody.

Officials said this was just one of a series of related incidents involving the resident of the home. Chiefland resident, Chuck Delanie, said he heard about one of the possible incidents from his granddaughter.

RELATED: Chiefland Police investigate possible explosives inside home

“She told me about a car that was sunk in the river and about the house that’d been on fire previous to this incident of them searching for explosives,” said Delanie.

Officials have not released a name but said they are in custody, according to a Facebook update by Chiefland Police. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, Levy County Sheriffs deputies, Chiefland Fire, Fanning Springs Fire, Alachua County Sheriffs deputies and Levy County Fire Rescue assisted on site.

Some residents who live near the scene said they were never notified about the threat. ”We really weren’t made aware about anything that was going on by the authorities,” stated Delanie. “It’s just rumors is what we could go by.”

Officials with Levy County Sheriffs Office said precautionary measures were taken and some people were evacuated from their homes. They said objects were found, but they were dismantled and deemed not dangerous by authorities.

“I was hoping for the best for the people you know whatever the situation is,” shared resident Sam Roberson. “As far as ourselves I never felt like there was any kind of danger.”

Officials said the area is safe and cleared. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation.

TRENDING STORY: Accused killer, Waymore Gerhardt, to appear in court

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.