Lafayette baseball team holds off Trenton, 4-2

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The best teams in Florida high school baseball are using this final week of the regular season to tune up for district tournaments. The state’s top team in Class 1A used their time wisely on Tuesday.

Lafayette improved to 17-3 on the season with a road win over Trenton in a matchup of teams that came in ranked in the top 10 in Class 1A. The Hornets enter the week No. 1, while the Tigers (18-6) are No. 7. The Hornets scored single runs in the first, second, fifth, and seventh innings to hang on. The Tigers tied the game once, at 1-1 in the bottom of the first.

Lafayette takes on 5A school GHS on Friday, while Trenton closes the regular season Thursday at Fort White.

