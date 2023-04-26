Man flees during traffic stop after providing false identification

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Deante Chisholm, 23, on charges of fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence.

Deputies say during a traffic stop last Saturday, Chisholm gave them a driver’s license that didn’t belong to him.

He then drove off after being questioned.

Deputies pursued Chisholm for three miles on Northwest Gainesville Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence.

