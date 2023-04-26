Man in Gainesville arrested on attempted homicide and resisting without violence charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars Wednesday morning on charges of attempted homicide and resisting without violence.

On Monday GPD officers were called to Circle K on North Main Street after there were reports of a man who was stabbed.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds lying on the ground. As of now, the victim is alive.

After an investigation, Torrance Lee, 38, was wanted for the attempted homicide.

Tuesday, officers received a call about a domestic disturbance from Lee parents.

Numerous officers responded to the home but Lee barricaded himself in a bedroom and was believed to have a knife.

The GPD SWAT team arrested Lee several houses later.

