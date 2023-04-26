MCFR firefighters stop brush fire from destroying mobile home

Brush fire threatens home and vehicle in Belleview
Brush fire threatens home and vehicle in Belleview(MCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters halted a brush fire in Marion County as it advanced toward a mobile home in Belleview on Tuesday.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews say units responded to the fast-moving fire on East Highway 25 around 2:25 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing smoke and hearing crackling sounds.

Crews say when they arrived, the quarter-acre grass fire was placing a vehicle and a building in danger. They used hoses and various equipment to contain the blaze.

The fire was called under control at 3:18 p.m. with extensive mop-up.

