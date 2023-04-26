NFL Draft Profile: Gator DL Gervon Dexter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say availability is a skill, and Gator Gervon Dexter is volunteering his services anywhere along the defensive line in this week’s NFL Draft.

“I’m very versatile,” said Dexter. “I can play multiple positions on the front, and I have a lot of length. I spoke with a couple of coaches who believe I can do stuff on film that others can’t.”

Dexter’s approach should serve him well wherever he lands on draft week. NFL Draft Buzz is targeting the Lake Wales native as a fourth round selection, meaning he’ll have to work to stay on a roster and overcome some questions scouts may have..

“One of the things was sometimes my get-off on film was a bit late, so just small technique things that aren’t huge, that aren’t impossible to fix,” said Dexter regarding what he’ll have to work on in the pros.

Dexter is coming off a junior season at Florida in which he made 55 tackles, including 4 for a loss, and 2 sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 320 pounder believes he would have been more productive if he wasn’t on the field on every down.

“At 320, I don’t think you should be playing 70 snaps,” said Dexter. :I think teams understand if I’m in their program I won’t have to play that many snaps, and in the NFL there isn’t such a thing as lack of depth at defensive tackle.”

Draft analysis on nfl.com credits Dexter for not giving up on plays, but says he’ll need to improve his hand usgae and might fit in better in a 3-4 defense. The young father knows the next few days will be life-changing for two generations of Dexters.

