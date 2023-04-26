NFL Draft Profile: Gator DL Gervon Dexter

Dexter is regarded as a mid-round pick this week
Dexter is regarded as a mid-round pick this week
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say availability is a skill, and Gator Gervon Dexter is volunteering his services anywhere along the defensive line in this week’s NFL Draft.

“I’m very versatile,” said Dexter. “I can play multiple positions on the front, and I have a lot of length. I spoke with a couple of coaches who believe I can do stuff on film that others can’t.”

Dexter’s approach should serve him well wherever he lands on draft week. NFL Draft Buzz is targeting the Lake Wales native as a fourth round selection, meaning he’ll have to work to stay on a roster and overcome some questions scouts may have..

“One of the things was sometimes my get-off on film was a bit late, so just small technique things that aren’t huge, that aren’t impossible to fix,” said Dexter regarding what he’ll have to work on in the pros.

Dexter is coming off a junior season at Florida in which he made 55 tackles, including 4 for a loss, and 2 sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 320 pounder believes he would have been more productive if he wasn’t on the field on every down.

“At 320, I don’t think you should be playing 70 snaps,” said Dexter. :I think teams understand if I’m in their program I won’t have to play that many snaps, and in the NFL there isn’t such a thing as lack of depth at defensive tackle.”

Draft analysis on nfl.com credits Dexter for not giving up on plays, but says he’ll need to improve his hand usgae and might fit in better in a 3-4 defense. The young father knows the next few days will be life-changing for two generations of Dexters.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Bell's Ashlee Thomas is the TV20 Scholar Athlete
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ashlee Thomas (Bell)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ashlee Thomas (Bell)
NFL Draft Profile: Gator DL Gervon Dexter
Trenton High School, Tuesday
Lafayette baseball team holds off Trenton, 4-2