Paige’s Kitchen: Marinated Olives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Olives are a welcome addition to any antipasti platter. In addition to your favorite meats and cheeses, why not add a little flair to your olive selection. This is an easy but delicious recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

11.6 oz (330g) unpitted jarred olives

1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ clove garlic, grated

Zest of 1 lemon

1 pinch pepper

¼ cup (3 tbsp) olive oil

Instructions

1. Put everything in a mixing bowl except for the Italian parsley, olives and olive oil.

2. Finely chop the parsley and add it to the bowl with the olive oil, mix everything together. (If you want add other fresh herbs such as thyme)

3. Drain the olives and add them to the marinade, toss everything together until the olives are thoroughly coated then transfer to a serving bowl or ramekins. Serve.

