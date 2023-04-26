Prosecutors could rest their case against Andrew Gillum Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prosecutors could rest their case Wednesday against former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his former campaign advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Prosecutors told the judge Tuesday afternoon they could wrap up Wednesday. It is not clear how many more witnesses they may call. The trial was originally estimated to last at least three weeks.

It’s also not clear yet if defense teams for Gillum and Lettman-Hicks intend to call any witnesses or if either of the defendants intends to testify.

Court wrapped around 5:30. Prosecutors called in seven witnesses today - including former campaign manager, Brandon Davis, former campaign finance director, Akilah Ensley and local accountant, John Grayson. --Gov't indicated they *could* rest their case tomorrow. @WCTV — Staci Inez (@TVStaci) April 25, 2023

Prosecutors have been building their case against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks over the span of six days, with witnesses taking the stand starting last Tuesday.

The two are accused of funneling grant money and campaign contributions through Lettman-Hicks’ firm, P&P Communications, during Gillum’s 2018 campaign for Governor.

Gillum is also accused of lying to the FBI about gifts he received on a trip to New York City with two undercover agents posing as developers looking to do business in Tallahassee.

Testimony in the trial will resume at 8:30am Wednesday.

