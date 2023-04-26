School bus crash in Marion County leaves one person with minor injuries
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus with three students inside was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck in Marion County.
FHP troopers say it happened on State Road 40 near Southwest 76th Terrace around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.
Both of the vehicles suffered minor damage and they say the three students, the bus driver, and a bus aide had no injuries while the pick-up driver only received minor injuries.
TRENDING: UF and Santa Fe students create “Perch” to help make parking on game days less stressful
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.