School bus crash in Marion County leaves one person with minor injuries

FHP troopers say it happened on State Road 40 near Southwest 76th Terrace around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus with three students inside was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck in Marion County.

Both of the vehicles suffered minor damage and they say the three students, the bus driver, and a bus aide had no injuries while the pick-up driver only received minor injuries.

