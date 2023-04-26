School bus crash in Marion County leaves one person with minor injuries

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus with three students inside was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck in Marion County.

FHP troopers say it happened on State Road 40 near Southwest 76th Terrace around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Both of the vehicles suffered minor damage and they say the three students, the bus driver, and a bus aide had no injuries while the pick-up driver only received minor injuries.

