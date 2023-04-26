State lawmakers discuss money for proposed Newberry meat processing facility

Alachua County leaders are proposing they build the facility, providing they find an operator to run it.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Early discussions among state lawmakers about the new budget include money for the proposed meat processing facility in Newberry.

‘Florida Politics’ reports that budget negotiators have settled on a one-time grant $1.75 Million for the plant.

Alachua County leaders want build the facility, providing they find an operator to run it.

The state budget still has several obstacles in its way, and has to be finished by next Tuesday.

