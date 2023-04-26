State Senator Keith Perry’s guest speaker bill approaches approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Senator Keith Perry’s bill to regulate guest speakers on Florida college campuses is getting closer to approval.

SB-958 was approved Tuesday by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on a vote of 17-2.

A companion bill in the house was added to the third reading calendar.

The legislation would direct the board of governors to create an office of public policy events on each university campus to ensure diverse viewpoints are offered.

