State Senator Keith Perry’s guest speaker bill approaches approval

A companion bill in the house was added to the third reading calendar.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Senator Keith Perry’s bill to regulate guest speakers on Florida college campuses is getting closer to approval.

SB-958 was approved Tuesday by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on a vote of 17-2.

The legislation would direct the board of governors to create an office of public policy events on each university campus to ensure diverse viewpoints are offered.

