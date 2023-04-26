TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ashlee Thomas (Bell)

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Bell’s Ashlee Thomas does not waste time. The senior is the top pitcher for the softball team and captain of the volleyball squad. Thomas leads by example, not by the scoreboard.

Thomas said, “I want each of us to give 110 percent effort. Because I put that out there, but also because I want them to do their best. If all of us are doing our very best. We are all going to come out with that same energy.”

Bell softball coach Krystal Holley said, “She represents Bell high school really well. She is involved in FFA. She has already accomplished so much in the health academy at Bell high school.

Thomas has piled up nearly 250 hours of community service and earned multiple degrees with the Future Farmers of America. Academics are number one for the pitcher who puts up zeros.

Thomas said, “My dad and mom are on me and are like listen If you do not have all A’s in your classes. School is going to get you further in life then most other things.”

Thomas has taken college courses since 9th grade. She has a 4.0 GPA and has signed on to play softball with Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Thomas said, “As soon as I stepped on campus for the very first time. I knew this could be where I was meant to go. They are not only going to push me to be the best athlete I can be, but be an even better person.”

Thomas plans to major in business, but wants to set a career path towards orthopedic medicine

Thomas said, “The medical route is something I wanted to do and I just know I want to be a solution to the injuries that are happening in our society.”

Thomas never procrastinates. She is too busy paying it forward to the next generation.

Thomas said, “Be each other’s biggest fan...If you are not doing your best...You can’t expect that person besides you to do their best either. Procrastination is a huge thing. Don’t put it off. Do it then. Stay ahead of your work.”

Ashlee Thomas. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

