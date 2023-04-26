Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School students recovering after vape sends them to hospital

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School students are recovering after vaping in a school bathroom sent them to the hospital.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say the assistant principal found a 13-year-old girl disoriented on the bathroom floor on friday.

School officials then found three flavored nicotine vapes.

Another girl told a faculty member she felt like she was going to pass out and started having a seizure.

Administrators searched the bathroom ceiling and found another vape.

