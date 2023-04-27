Alachua County Pets: Princess, Ava, and Zephyr
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
First up is a very loving little lady Princess. This pup is all about the cuddles and snuggles but also enjoys exploring outdoors.
Next is a cutie who just wants to spend time with you Ava. This sweet girl loves going outside and playing in the yard and is looking for a buddy to play fetch with.
Lastly is a pup who likes to meet new people Zephyr. Zephyr is great at learning tricks and enjoys zooming around the year and playing with toys.
RELATED: Alachua County Pets: May, Ken, and Cuddles
The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.
If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.
Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.
Cats and kittens are $20.
Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home-must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.
They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.