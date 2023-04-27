Alachua County Pets: Princess, Ava, and Zephyr

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
First up is a very loving little lady Princess. This pup is all about the cuddles and snuggles but also enjoys exploring outdoors.

First up is a very loving little lady Princess. This pup is all about the cuddles and snuggles but also enjoys exploring outdoors.

Next is a cutie who just wants to spend time with you Ava. This sweet girl loves going outside and playing in the yard and is looking for a buddy to play fetch with.

Lastly is a pup who likes to meet new people Zephyr. Zephyr is great at learning tricks and enjoys zooming around the year and playing with toys.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home-must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

