Bradford County Fire Rescue puts out fire on Florida State Prison property

RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews want to know what started a fire on Florida State Prison property.

Officials say fire crews went to the scene on Northwest 248th Street around 6:55 Wednesday evening.

TRENDING: Semi straddles median blocking several lanes of traffic

They say the fire was at an office building next to a hay barn on the prison property.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the fire. No one was hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.