Bradford flag football team has unbeaten run halted in region quarterfinals, 7-0

The Tornadoes had gone 16-0 prior to Wednesday’s loss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The dream season of the Bradford flag football team came to a heartbreaking close on Wednesday with a 7-0 loss to Paxon in the Class 1A region quarterfinals. The Tornadoes (16-1) had outscored opponents 567-46 prior to the defeat.

Bradford’s defense dominated much of the game, coming away with four interceptions, including two by freshman Arnayshia Griffin. The Tornadoes, however, had two passes picked off as well. Paxon scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass with 1:30 to go in regulation.

Paxon advances to face regon No. 2 seed Choctawhatchee in the region semifinals.

Bradford flag football team has unbeaten season halted in region quarterfinals,7-0
