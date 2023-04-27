CareerSource CLM and MCPS hosts 8th youth job fair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion and Marion County Public Schools will host the area’s 8th youth job fair on Thursday.

The event is exclusively for 16-to-24-year-olds.

The fair is meant to help first-time job seekers future high schoolers and post-secondary graduates seeking employment.

A verity of employers will be in attendance including Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and fidelity manufacturing.

The job fair will be held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion Auditorium in Ocala from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

