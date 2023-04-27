Columbia County Report: FGC dedicates new softball field to legendary coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Softball is one step closer to returning to Florida Gateway College.

School leaders held a ceremony today to dedicate the new softball field to the school’s legendary coach, Jean Williams.

During her tenure in Lake City, the Timberwolves brought home seven national championships, eight state titles and 17 conference crowns between 1971 and 1994.

Now the field on which the program she made a powerhouse is being revived will carry her name.

“It became my passion when I was a freshman in college to play a role in the development of women’s sports in this country,” said Williams. “I was able to do that, I was fortunate. To me, this was the culmination of a lot of desire but also a lot of hard work. I wouldn’t change anything.”

The program returns next season more than a decade after being dissolved.

One fan thanked the college’s president, Larry Barrett, for bringing back sports to the school, saying it means a lot to Lake City.

“Well I can tell you that a lot of people out here today are glad to see it coming back,” said Williams. “The president told me that when he first came here everybody told him ‘when are you going to bring athletics back?’ and he’s done that and I’m very proud that he has. It means a lot to the community and it obviously means a lot to the young men and women who get to play.”

Last December, coach Jimmy Williams--no relation to Jean--signed his first recruiting class, with 13 of the 17 players coming from North Central Florida.

Jimmy caught a ceremonial first pitch from Jean today to conclude the event.

Athletic Director, Chris Hackett, said the new softball facility is nearly complete, with just the finishing touches to go.

The legendary Williams said while she lives in North Georgia now, she will be making it down for the first game when the Timberwolves roar back to life.

