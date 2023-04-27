Crash on I-75 in Marion County kills 19-year-old woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old woman has died after a crash on I-75 in Marion County.

According to FHP troopers, the 19-year-old was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 354.

This is when she traveled off the road and into the emergency lane where she collided with pickup truck with a trailer in tow.

The 19-year-old died, and the crash is under investigation.

