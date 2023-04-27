Day two of the OBS Spring Sale saw sales slightly down from day two in 2022
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sales were down slightly from a year ago during day two of the OBS Spring Sale of thoroughbreds.
A bay colt sired by Frosted out of Handwoven topped Wednesday’s sales by selling for $900,000.
Five two-year-old’s went for at least $700,000.
RELATED: Day one of Ocala Breeders Sale’s Spring Sale nets over $22 million
Overall, the number of head sold and total price on day two dropped slightly from 2022.
Day three kicks off at 10:30 a.m.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.