Day two of the OBS Spring Sale saw sales slightly down from day two in 2022

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sales were down slightly from a year ago during day two of the OBS Spring Sale of thoroughbreds.

A bay colt sired by Frosted out of Handwoven topped Wednesday’s sales by selling for $900,000.

Five two-year-old’s went for at least $700,000.

Overall, the number of head sold and total price on day two dropped slightly from 2022.

Day three kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

