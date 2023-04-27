Dunnellon City Council unanimously agrees on three police department proposals

The city council agreed on three proposal relating to the future of the police department.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon City Council members have come to an agreement on the future of the city’s police department.

Mayor Wally Dunn said he spoke with Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods about leasing Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies while Dunnellon officers leave to work for Woods.

“What we’ve been told is if we lose all eight officers, he will provide us with eight officers,” said Dunn. “This is totally negotiable, no strings attached, ‘you notify me of what you need and we will provide it.’”

Council members unanimously agreed to work with Woods on this plan. Residents trust their decision.

“They protect the citizens whenever we need help,” said resident Billy Breitzke.

Then, the city council all voted in favor of hiring Dunnellon police officer Chris Scaglione to step in as the new interim police chief. He begins this new role on Thursday.

Scaglione will replace the city’s current chief Mike McQuaig. He said the application process was quick.

“It really was about two weeks,” said Scaglione. “We found out they were gonna look for a new chief and I said ‘what better time than to put my name in the hat.’”

The number of officers remaining in Dunnellon is uncertain. Residents are curious to see how Scaglione will lead the department.

“I wanted to come out and meet him and see how we were gonna proceed with performing our public safety here in Dunnellon,” said resident Kathy Dunn.

The third proposal the city council unanimously agreed on was placing McQuaig on paid administrative leave until the end of his term on May 12.

He will continue to get the same pay and benefits he did as police chief.

