Florida gymnast Kayla DiCello to take gap year, aim for 2024 Olympic berth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors this past season, Florida’s Kayla DiCello will be skipping the 2024 college season to pursue a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

DiCello is taking what elite gymnasts refer to as a gap year, and plans to return to the Gators in 2025.

DiCello did serve as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2021 Tokyo Games, but never competed in those Olympics. She also got some international experience last year, claiming an all-around bronze medal at the World Championships. The 2024 Summer Games in Paris are 15 months away.

At UF, DiCello claimed eight SEC Freshman of the Week awards. Among her many accolades, she scored a pair of perfect 10.0′s on bars, shared second place at the SEC championship meet on both beam (9.95) and floor (9.95), and won the all-around at the NCAA Regionals with a score of 39.80.

