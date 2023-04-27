Florida House passes bill to conceal medical examiner reports for child victims

Two brothers killed in a recent murder-suicide were honored at a ceremony at The Florida...
Two brothers killed in a recent murder-suicide were honored at a ceremony at The Florida Ballpark.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill, named after two Alachua County boys, to conceal certain medical examiner reports is heading to the governor’s desk.

The Florida House unanimously passed HB 273, referred to as the Rex and Brody Act, on Thursday. The bill would exempt medical examiner reports from public records laws for children who are victims of domestic violence.

RELATED: “Rex and Brody Act” to conceal autopsy reports advances to state Senate

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, has already passed in the Florida Senate unanimously. The bill will now be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

RELATED: Bill inspired by NCFL tragedy would limit public access to certain autopsy records

The bill was proposed after Rex and Brody Reinhart, both from Alachua County, were killed by their father in May 2021. Their mother said media coverage of the incident made the healing process more difficult.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Skater at Possum Creek Skatepark
Skaters to compete in skateboard competition in Gainesville
Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson (D) of Gainesville and Rep. Chuck Clemons (R) of Newberry
Florida House passes GRU local bill
School Lockdown (gfx)
PK Yonge school campus cleared after lockdown
Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson (D) of Gainesville and Rep. Chuck Clemons (R) of Newberry
Florida House passes GRU local bill