Florida House passes bill to conceal medical examiner reports for child victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill, named after two Alachua County boys, to conceal certain medical examiner reports is heading to the governor’s desk.

The Florida House unanimously passed HB 273, referred to as the Rex and Brody Act, on Thursday. The bill would exempt medical examiner reports from public records laws for children who are victims of domestic violence.

RELATED: “Rex and Brody Act” to conceal autopsy reports advances to state Senate

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, has already passed in the Florida Senate unanimously. The bill will now be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

RELATED: Bill inspired by NCFL tragedy would limit public access to certain autopsy records

The bill was proposed after Rex and Brody Reinhart, both from Alachua County, were killed by their father in May 2021. Their mother said media coverage of the incident made the healing process more difficult.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.