Florida lacrosse team extends winning streak to eight, beats JU, 16-11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Leading 8-6 early in the third quarter on Wednesday in Jacksonville, the Gator lacrosse team rallied with seven unanswered goals spanning the third and fourth quarters to knock off the Dolphins, 16-11. The victory is the eighth in a row for the Gators (13-3 overall).

Maggi Hall led Florida with a season-high five goals, while Madison Waters and Emily Heller each tallied hat tricks. Florida now leads the all-time series against JU, 12-1 and led by as many as nine goals on Wednesday.

The Gators wrap up the regular season at Old Dominion on Saturday and then compete in the AAC Conference Tournament next week in Philadelphia.

