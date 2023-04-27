Florida lacrosse team extends winning streak to eight, beats JU, 16-11

The Gators now lead the all-time series against the Dolphins, 13-1
Gators use big third quarter to beat Dolphins
Gators use big third quarter to beat Dolphins(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Leading 8-6 early in the third quarter on Wednesday in Jacksonville, the Gator lacrosse team rallied with seven unanswered goals spanning the third and fourth quarters to knock off the Dolphins, 16-11. The victory is the eighth in a row for the Gators (13-3 overall).

Maggi Hall led Florida with a season-high five goals, while Madison Waters and Emily Heller each tallied hat tricks. Florida now leads the all-time series against JU, 12-1 and led by as many as nine goals on Wednesday.

The Gators wrap up the regular season at Old Dominion on Saturday and then compete in the AAC Conference Tournament next week in Philadelphia.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

The University of Florida's Reagan Walsh during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on...
UF softball losing skid reaches four with 5-3 loss to FSU
Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter (9) pursues as Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8)...
NFL Draft Profile: Gator DL Gervon Dexter
Bell's Ashlee Thomas is the TV20 Scholar Athlete
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ashlee Thomas (Bell)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ashlee Thomas (Bell)