Florida senate discuss illegal immigration bill

The senate took up the bill Thursday and rejected amendments proposed by democrats.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida senate is considering a bill targeting illegal immigration.

They could beef up requirements for businesses to check the immigration status of workers and require hospitals to collect data about whether patients are in the country legally.

The senate took up the bill Thursday and rejected amendments proposed by democrats.

The bill is a priority of Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We can’t touch illegal immigration enforcement, but what we can do is join with other states to take away the inducements and the incentives” said Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

Opponents of the bill, including State Senator Bobby Powell, claim the legislation will hurt businesses and immigrants.

“There are a lot of issues and challenges with this immigration bill” said Sen Bobby Powell. “I don’t know if it’s retaliatory or what the purpose is behind it.”

The bill, in part, would require all businesses with 25 or more employees to use the federal e-verify system to check the immigration status of workers.

Among other things, the bill would also require hospitals to ask patients about their citizen status.

TRENDING: Crash on I-75 in Marion County kills 19-year-old woman

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Florida House passes bill to conceal medical examiner reports for child victims
Florida senate discuss illegal immigration bill
Farmer classes offered by UF IFAS
What’s Growing On: UF IFAS holds farming classes
Two brothers killed in a recent murder-suicide were honored at a ceremony at The Florida...
Florida House passes bill to conceal medical examiner reports for child victims