Florida senate discuss illegal immigration bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida senate is considering a bill targeting illegal immigration.

They could beef up requirements for businesses to check the immigration status of workers and require hospitals to collect data about whether patients are in the country legally.

The senate took up the bill Thursday and rejected amendments proposed by democrats.

The bill is a priority of Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We can’t touch illegal immigration enforcement, but what we can do is join with other states to take away the inducements and the incentives” said Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

Opponents of the bill, including State Senator Bobby Powell, claim the legislation will hurt businesses and immigrants.

“There are a lot of issues and challenges with this immigration bill” said Sen Bobby Powell. “I don’t know if it’s retaliatory or what the purpose is behind it.”

The bill, in part, would require all businesses with 25 or more employees to use the federal e-verify system to check the immigration status of workers.

Among other things, the bill would also require hospitals to ask patients about their citizen status.

TRENDING: Crash on I-75 in Marion County kills 19-year-old woman

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.