Four bills with North Central Florida ties to be considered on the House floor

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCJB) - Three bills directly related to North Central Florida are being considered on the House floor Thursday.

HB-273, the ‘Rex & Brody Bill’, will be discussed.

That bill would block autopsy images of minors and it came to fruition following the deaths of Rex and Brody Reinhart of Gainesville.

HB-779, ‘Ava’s Law’, would permit pregnant women convicted of felonies to delay going to prison for three months after a baby is born.

HB-1565 will also be considered, which changes how the town of Fort White is governed.

These bills will all be discussed on top of the bill sponsored State Rep. Chuck Clemons that would transfer GRU control from the city of Gainesville to the state.

TRENDING STORY: Rep. Hinson proposes amendments to GRU local bill

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.