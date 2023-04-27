Gainesville city commissioners vote on future of historic building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are curious to know the future of the historic Thelma A. Boltin Center.

The city commission was given four options on what to do with the building. The choices were presented by officials proposing to use Wild Spaces and Public Places dollars.

They could choose to completely replace, completely restore, partially restore or repair what remains of the facility.

Repairing the building was the cheapest option, but commissioners say they want to invest in the future of the center.

They chose to partially restore the building, which means two original walls will remain and the rest is demolished. It will cost an estimated 5.6 million dollars.

“I’m here to support either the complete renovation or at least saving the auditorium and finding an adaptive use for the rest of the structure,” said resident Robert Blunt.

The Thelma A. Boltin Center was a place for groups to hold events and performances before it was shut down due to structural damage.

“I as a musician played in the Boltin Center back in the 80s and have gone and used the facility ever since for contradances and many events happening in Gainesville,” said resident Daniel Peterson.

The center was built in the 1940s as a place for World War II soldiers to enjoy arts and culture before heading back to war.

