Gainesville Police Highway Enforcement team members arrested murder suspect from Tennessee

Officers arrested Ladarius Bullox, 28 Wednesday after they pulled him over for speeding on I-75 near Micanopy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect from Tennessee was arrested by Gainesville Police Highway Enforcement team members after trying to give them a fake name.

Bullox tried to use a fake name, but officers were able to identify him.

Bullox is wanted in Shelby County, Tennessee for first degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

