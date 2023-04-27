Gainesville Police Highway Enforcement team members arrested murder suspect from Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect from Tennessee was arrested by Gainesville Police Highway Enforcement team members after trying to give them a fake name.

Officers arrested Ladarius Bullox, 28 Wednesday after they pulled him over for speeding on I-75 near Micanopy.

Bullox tried to use a fake name, but officers were able to identify him.

Bullox is wanted in Shelby County, Tennessee for first degree murder.

