House members pass North Central Florida inspired measures

State House members passed a number of measures inspired by people in North Central Florida
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -HB 779, or Ava’s law, passed among State House members Thursday afternoon. The measure gives a judge the option to defer prison time for convicted pregnant women, for up to three months after giving birth.

It was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Diane Hart of Tampa and Angie Nixon of Jacksonville.

“I know this bill is titled ‘Ava’s Law’ but my freshman year I filed this bill in 2021,” said Rep. Nixon. “So that was the first of the year. In august, ava passed away. If we would have passed this bill then we could have possibly saved her.”

The measure passed with only two dissenting votes and 112 approvals.

HB 1565 also passed to overhaul the town of Fort White’s governance. The proposal received unanimous approval to elect a town council and mayor.

