Lake City man arrested for shooting 17-year-old near Melrose Elementary

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than two years after the death of a 17-year-old in Lake City, another teenager has been arrested for the murder.

On Wednesday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Hopkins, 17, of Lake City, with homicide in the death of Dionne Leslie, 17, of Lake City.

The charges arise from a shooting that occurred on Feb. 2, 2021, at the intersection of Southeast Lochlynn Terrace and Putnam Street near Melrose Park Elementary School. Deputies found Leslie and another teenager suffering gunshot wounds.

Leslie later died from his wounds. The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

When Hopkins was charged, he was already in custody at the Columbia County Jail on unrelated charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.