Lake City man arrested for shooting 17-year-old near Melrose Elementary

Brandon Hopkins, 18, of Lake City charged with homicide
Brandon Hopkins, 18, of Lake City charged with homicide(CCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than two years after the death of a 17-year-old in Lake City, another teenager has been arrested for the murder.

On Wednesday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Hopkins, 17, of Lake City, with homicide in the death of Dionne Leslie, 17, of Lake City.

The charges arise from a shooting that occurred on Feb. 2, 2021, at the intersection of Southeast Lochlynn Terrace and Putnam Street near Melrose Park Elementary School. Deputies found Leslie and another teenager suffering gunshot wounds.

Leslie later died from his wounds. The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

When Hopkins was charged, he was already in custody at the Columbia County Jail on unrelated charges.

Dunnellon City Council unanimously agrees on three police department proposals
