Mayor Harvey Ward responds to proposed bill that would transfer GRU control to state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward is formally weighing in on the eve of the floor debate.

In a letter to bill sponsor, Chuck Clemons, Ward asserts that GRU is “part and parcel” of the city rather than a separate entity.

He goes on to claim that the change “will cause a downgrading of our current investment-grade bond ratings for both the utility’s and the city’s general government operations.”

Mayor Ward's response (WCJB)

