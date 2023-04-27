Mayor Harvey Ward responds to proposed bill that would transfer GRU control to state

He claims that the change "will cause a downgrading of our current investment-grade bond ratings for both the utility's and the city's general government operat
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward is formally weighing in on the eve of the floor debate.

In a letter to bill sponsor, Chuck Clemons, Ward asserts that GRU is “part and parcel” of the city rather than a separate entity.

He goes on to claim that the change “will cause a downgrading of our current investment-grade bond ratings for both the utility’s and the city’s general government operations.”

Mayor Ward's response
Mayor Ward's response(WCJB)

