Mayor Harvey Ward responds to proposed bill that would transfer GRU control to state
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward is formally weighing in on the eve of the floor debate.
In a letter to bill sponsor, Chuck Clemons, Ward asserts that GRU is “part and parcel” of the city rather than a separate entity.
He goes on to claim that the change “will cause a downgrading of our current investment-grade bond ratings for both the utility’s and the city’s general government operations.”
TRENDING STORY: State lawmakers discuss money for proposed Newberry meat processing facility
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.