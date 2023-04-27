Oak Hall boys hold off Episcopal, 10-8 to reach lacrosse region title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall boys lacrosse team extended their winning streak to 14 with a 10-8 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonvile on Thursday, sending the Eagles to the Class 1A region championship.

Oak Hall came into the game outscoring its competition by an average score of 15-3 this season, but victory over Episcopal was hard earned--the Eagles led just 5-4 at halftime. The game, which was pushed to Thursday afternoon due to heavy rain and lightning on Wednesday night, was delayed again by lightning near the end of the third quarter. The game was much closer than Oak Hall’s 12-5 win over Episcopal in the season opener back on Feb.13.

No. 2 seed Oak Hall (19-1) will travel to No. 1 seed Bolles (20-2) Saturday in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have ended the Eagles’ season in each of the last three full seasons.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.