Oak Hall boys hold off Episcopal, 10-8 to reach lacrosse region title game

Eagles survive tight Class 1A region semifinal
Eagles survive tight Class 1A region semifinal
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall boys lacrosse team extended their winning streak to 14 with a 10-8 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonvile on Thursday, sending the Eagles to the Class 1A region championship.

Oak Hall came into the game outscoring its competition by an average score of 15-3 this season, but victory over Episcopal was hard earned--the Eagles led just 5-4 at halftime. The game, which was pushed to Thursday afternoon due to heavy rain and lightning on Wednesday night, was delayed again by lightning near the end of the third quarter. The game was much closer than Oak Hall’s 12-5 win over Episcopal in the season opener back on Feb.13.

No. 2 seed Oak Hall (19-1) will travel to No. 1 seed Bolles (20-2) Saturday in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have ended the Eagles’ season in each of the last three full seasons.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Oak Hall boys hold off Episcopal, 10-8 to reach lacrosse region title game
Florida gymnast Kayla DiCello to take gap year, aim for 2024 Olympic berth
Florida's Kayla Dicello competes on the floor exercise during the semifinals of the NCAA...
Florida gymnast Kayla DiCello to take gap year, aim for 2024 Olympic berth
Tornadoes 0 Paxon 7
Bradford flag football team has unbeaten run halted in region quarterfinals, 7-0