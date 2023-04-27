Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado touched down in Hosford, Fla. after about 4 p.m. Thursday, leaving the community with power outages, according to Talquin Electric.

WCTV Meteorologist Josh Green confirmed a tornado touched down during a Tornado Warning in Liberty, Gadsden and Leon Counties until 4:15 p.m. today. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed a tornado hit Hosford in a Facebook post.

This is a CONFIRMED tornado, it has been observed with debris being lifted into the air. — Josh Green (@JoshGreenWCTV) April 27, 2023

According to Talquin Electric, the severe weather affected power for all of Hosford and Bristol.

An outage map from lead provider Talquin Electric reported effects to power services for all the company's customers in Hosford and Bristol. (Talquin Electric)

FSU meteorology student Garrett Harvey said on Twitter he was in the storm area and witnessed damage from the severe weather event.

“If I didn’t back off, I would have been easily injured or killed,” he wrote in a post.

He also reported damage along Highway 20 and Highway 60.

WCTV’s Mike Rogers is heading out to assess damage and learn more about how the extreme weather affected the community. Follow along in our evening shows.

