Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area

WCTV’s Mike Rogers will have more in our evening shows
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the area. (Photos/Garrett Harvey @WeatherGarrett)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado touched down in Hosford, Fla. after about 4 p.m. Thursday, leaving the community with power outages, according to Talquin Electric.

WCTV Meteorologist Josh Green confirmed a tornado touched down during a Tornado Warning in Liberty, Gadsden and Leon Counties until 4:15 p.m. today. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed a tornado hit Hosford in a Facebook post.

According to Talquin Electric, the severe weather affected power for all of Hosford and Bristol.

An outage map from lead provider Talquin Electric reported effects to power services for all...
An outage map from lead provider Talquin Electric reported effects to power services for all the company's customers in Hosford and Bristol.(Talquin Electric)

FSU meteorology student Garrett Harvey said on Twitter he was in the storm area and witnessed damage from the severe weather event.

“If I didn’t back off, I would have been easily injured or killed,” he wrote in a post.

He also reported damage along Highway 20 and Highway 60.

Caption

WCTV’s Mike Rogers is heading out to assess damage and learn more about how the extreme weather affected the community. Follow along in our evening shows.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Herbert Williams, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man accused of exposing himself at gym
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of Leon County School...
School superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose job
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital will host a donate life event on Friday.
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital hosts donate life event
The Williston Animal Shelter will host their grand opening on Friday.
Williston Animal Shelter hosts their grand opening