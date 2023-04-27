PK Yonge High School put on lockdown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A high school in Alachua County was put on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus on Thursday.

In a letter to parents, P.K. Yonge officials said the initial report of a shooter was sent to the University of Florida Police Department. The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Authorities are working to clear the school. They note, “Reports of shooter hoaxes are happening throughout the state today.”

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

