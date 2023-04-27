Residents join Clay County leaders for soft opening of new pickleball courts in Keystone Heights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -People with Clay County parks and recreation held a ribbon cutting of 6 new pickleball complex at Twin Lakes Park in Keystone Heights

The courts totaled to almost $160,000 with construction starting in January and finishing on April 7th.

Justin Pierce, Clay County’s Director of parks and recreation, said pickleball growing rapidly in the community as well as across the state

“Talking with commissioners and listening to the community of what they are wanting is important,” said Pierce. “Most of our tennis courts had pickleball lines but the community spoke and wanted dedicated pickleball courts.”

County manager Howard Wanamaker and Commissioner Betsy Condon showed their skills on the court alongside residents.

“We have a great administrative team that does a lot of work behind the scenes making sure the contracts are what they need to be. The vision side of things, just making sure what the community wants so we can have days like today.”

Pierce said while residents love the courts, there’s more work to be done.

“We’ve learned about potential ADA sidewalks, we have to paint the kitchen a contrasting color, windscreens to keep the winds from affecting the ball and the trajectory of it. And then additional parking and maybe a stabilizer.”

Pierce said they are in the process of building an additional 6 courts in Green Cove.

The second ribbon cutting unveiling 8 pickleball courts at the W.E. Varnes Park will be held on May 2nd at 11 a.m.

