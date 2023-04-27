Semi straddles median blocking several lanes of traffic

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on I-75 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night created major headaches for people driving north.

State troopers report that a vehicle wreck with injuries blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 just south of the US 27 interchange.

FDOT cameras showed a semi tractor-trailer stopped sideways across the highway, straddling the median, one lane of traffic moving in both directions.

This is a developing story.

TRENDING STORY: Dixie County deputies arrest Chiefland man in connection to explosive device in home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.