Semi straddles median blocking several lanes of traffic

This is a developing story.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on I-75 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night created major headaches for people driving north.

State troopers report that a vehicle wreck with injuries blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 just south of the US 27 interchange.

FDOT cameras showed a semi tractor-trailer stopped sideways across the highway, straddling the median, one lane of traffic moving in both directions.

This is a developing story.

TRENDING STORY: Dixie County deputies arrest Chiefland man in connection to explosive device in home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

One day after the Senate passed its version of the bill, a House panel Wednesday approved a...
Four bills with North Central Florida ties to be considered on the House floor
Four bills with North Central Florida ties to be considered on the House floor
Semi straddles median blocking several lanes of traffic
Mayor Harvey Ward responds to proposed bill that would transfer GRU control to state