Semi straddles median blocking several lanes of traffic
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on I-75 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night created major headaches for people driving north.
State troopers report that a vehicle wreck with injuries blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 just south of the US 27 interchange.
FDOT cameras showed a semi tractor-trailer stopped sideways across the highway, straddling the median, one lane of traffic moving in both directions.
This is a developing story.
