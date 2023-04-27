Skaters to compete in skateboard competition in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters at all levels of experience are competing head-to-head in a skateboard competition on Saturday in Gainesville.

The Possum Creek Skate Jam competition will take place at Possum Creek Park at 4009 NW 53rd Avenue, Gainesville. The event will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

Participants are welcome to compete in one of three age categories, with a separate category for professional skateboarders. A parent or guardian must accompany all participants under the age of 18.

In addition to the competition, there will be live DJs, mural painting, food trucks, and prize giveaways. For further details, please visit gainesvillefl.gov.

