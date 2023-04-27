Taylor County shark attack survivor thrives her senior year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Addison Bethea was 17 when she was attacked by a shark on June 30th last year. She was scalloping in the Gulf off the coast of Keaton Beach, with her brother, when she felt a tug on her leg. She first thought her brother was playing a prank on her.

“I realized it was a shark so I started screaming and it pulled me under again,” said Bethea. “I would come up and scream for my brother and try to get it off of me.”

Treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Bethea had six surgeries, including getting a prosthetic after doctors had to amputate her leg, and attending many therapy appointments.

“It hurt pretty bad like because I was exhausted from having that amputation,” explained Bethea. “It was a really weird level of exhaustion that I never felt before.”

RELATED: 17-year-old shark bite victim taking first steps after surgery, continuing recovery

When discussing learning to walk and using the prosthetic, Bethea said, “”honestly I caught onto it really really quickly, because I knew, I’m really stubborn. And I really wanted to walk. And they were very surprised because I was suppose to have just my shrinker, which helps shrink the nub to so you can get fitted into a prosthetic and then they realized I have a lot of, I could bare weight a lot because it didn’t hurt at the end of it.”

Having a prosthetic leg isn’t the only thing that changed in Bethea’s life. She said her outlook has changed.

“And my patience maybe a little bit better,” mentioned Bethea. “I know my positivity has definitely gotten a lot better and my faith.”

Her mom, Michelle Murphy said, “that’s been the biggest thing, and I think the biggest thing and I think one of the things her dad did; and this is one thing I love. Early on in the hospital he would start telling her, ‘Today is a good day. Today’s a good day. We’re going to have a good day.’”

Bethea and her family also expressed gratitude for all the community support since the accident. They also said they are thankful for the prosthetic community.

“Anytime I see a person in public with a prosthetic, immediately we’ll start talking about stuff. It’s really cool having that connection with random people,” said Bethea. Murphy added, “one of the mothers of another amputee contacted me early on. and she told me how wonderful the community was and she said ‘you know it’s a community you never wanted to be apart of but once you are you find out how much they’re like family.’ And they really have been.”

Bethea attended her senior prom last week and learned to drive with the help of a device purchased on Amazon. In the past few months her and her brother were honored at the Governor’s mansion, and she received the fierce award scholarship. After graduating from Taylor County High School, she wants to be an ultrasound technician. The accident has definitely not stopped her from living her life to the fullest.

“If anything I’m doing more activities now then I have before,” said Bethea. “Just because I like staying active. So I go to the gym like five times a week, and do weightlifting and stuff. Or on the weekends I’ll go fishing or I’ll go on the four wheelers with my boyfriend. It just depends what I’m in the mood for.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.