UF IFAS holds Orchard Field Day

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS officials are holding an Orchard Field Day in Citra on Thursday.

The event will have multiple doctors from the horticultural sciences department speaking about their specialties.

These topics include blackberry cultivars for north Florida and Cold Hardy Citrus Production and it’s challenges as well as opportunities for fruit producers to connect with consumers.

The event will take place at Frank Stronach Conference Center in Citra from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

