UF-IFAS hosted a field day to connect fruit producers with consumers

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - An orchard field day at UF-IFAS brought 100 fruit producers and consumers together.

Multiple doctors from the horticultural sciences department spoke about the production process of certain fruits.

Because citrus farmers face production challenges, professionals discussed alternatives like blackberries, blueberries, and passionfruit.

The field day gave fruit producers a chance to connect with consumers.

“At least we should clear the awareness to our public that these are the crops and these are, could be the potential options for especially for big commercial who are looking for alternative options and also some of the other growers who are small growers and who want some you pick up options and like that,” said Dr. Muhammad Shahid, UF/IFAS North Florida Research.

Organizers hope to host this event every year in Citra or Quincy.

