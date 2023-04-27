UF softball losing streak reaches four with 5-3 loss to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team fell to rival Florida State for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, losing to No. 4 FSU, 5-3 in Tallahassee. Of more significance, No. 14 Florida’s overall losing streak this season has reached four in a row.

The game featured four lead changes, but FSU got the last laugh, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth, dropping the Gators to 32-15 overall. The Seminoles improve to 40-8. Florida’s last win in the head-to-head series remains its home victory in March of 2021.

Reagan Walsh blasted a two-run homer for UF in the top of the third inning, her sixth of the year to give Florida a 3-2 lead. The Gators’ other runs came on a sacrifice fly by Charla Echols.

In the pivotal bottom of the fourth, FSU started the rally with a single, and walk, and a wild pitch against Elizabeth Hightower (14-9). Josie Muffley put the Seminoles on top to stay with a two-run double to left on what proved to be Hightower’s final pitch.

Florida returns home for SEC action Friday through Sunday versus Ole Miss before hosting Florida State to complete the Sunshine Showdown on May 3.

