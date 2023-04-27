What’s Growing On: UF IFAS holds farming classes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of North Central Florida who are interested in starting their farming business can gain valuable insights through a series of classes offered by UF IFAS.

The organization is offering three classes, including “Starting a Farm”, “Farm Business Planning”, and “Marketing Your Small Farm”. Each class is a two-week course that can be taken online. At the end of each segment, attendees can ask questions with industry experts.

Officials at UF IFAS decided to offer the classes because many people came to them with questions about farms.

RELATED: What’s Growing On: Farmers Market Helps Local Food Pantries

“We’re contacted by a lot of people who have recently purchased 5, 10, 20 acres or more and want to give farming a try, but they have a lot of questions in terms of what crops and livestock to choose that would be most suitable for their farm,” Kevin Athearn, regional specialized agent for agribusiness development.

He says people have a lot of questions about regulations and permitting. Many people are interested in farming to promote the popularity of local food.

RELATED: What’s Growing On: Blueberry Hybrids Being Released

“We get a lot of folks that are concerned about food and where food comes from,” said Tatiana Sanchez, commercial horticulture agent. “I feel like that is fueling a lot of this need and desire to start a farm and a lot of the community values that a lot of our participants express is bringing back local food to their community.”

Both organizers say they want to help prospective farmers learn if the business is right for them. For those interested in the program, click here to register.

RELATED: What’s Growing On: Updated Hurricane Ian Agricultural Impacts

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.