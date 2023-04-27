“What’s Up” with WIND-FM 4/27

Here’s what you missed in our conversation with Wind-FM!
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Wind-FM Day! We caught up with our friends and talked about the ‘Ladies Night Out’ charity event taking place at the Central Florida Vintage Farm in Ocala.

